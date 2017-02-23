Watch Katy Perry interrogate a fan using a lie detector test

It gets awkward

Katy Perry surprised a fan during a radio interview this week, using a lie detector test to ask personal questions that she had to reply truthfully to.

The self-proclaimed superfan – Danielle, 22 – appeared on Capital FM, with Perry asking her questions ranging from “Do you like my new hair?” to “Have you ever found out what hotel I’m staying at?” It gets awkward at times.

Katy Perry performed her new single ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ at last night’s BRIT Awards. The performance featured Skip Marley, who also appears on the track, and what viewers deemed to be Donald Trump and Theresa May as two dancing skeletons. One of Perry’s dancing houses also fell off stage during her performance.

Meanwhile, Bastille frontman Dan Smith has revealed that he tried to make conversation with Katy Perry by telling an Alan Partridge joke at the BRITs. “We just bumped into Katy Perry, which isn’t your every day thing,” Smith told the BBC. “Having to have a conversation with her, I was really awkward and everyone was shouting ‘Dan’ so I tried to make an Alan Partridge joke and I think it went a little bit over her head.”

