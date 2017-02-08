Katy Perry fans flock to disco ball listening posts to hear her new single first

UK fans can hear it in London's Leicester Square.

Katy Perry has installed special ‘disco ball’ listening posts at cities across the globe so fans can hear her new single first. Preview it below.

Perry posted a disco-tinged clip from her single on Instagram last night (February 7). She has since shared a clip of herself plugging a pair of headphones into a giant disco ball, and a map showing fans where they can find these disco ball listening posts.

Why are we all so chained… #FRIDAYTHE10TH A video posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 7, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

PLOT TWIST: A video posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:03am PST

The map shows just one UK location: London’s Leicester Square. Fans are now sharing pictures of themselves – and lyrics from the single – on Twitter using the hashtag #ChainedToTheRhythm.

Perry also seems to have shared one of the lyrics from the single.

Perry hasn’t confirmed that the single is called ‘Chained To The Rhythm’, but the use of this hashtag suggests it is most probably the title.

Perry will presumably be performing the single live for the first time at this weekend’s Grammy Awards. She was added to the Grammy bill yesterday, joining a performers’ line-up that includes Adele, Metallica and Lady Gaga, and Daft Punk and The Weekend.

Her last album, ‘Prism’, came out in 2013 and featured the hit singles ‘Roar’, ‘Dark Horse’ and ‘Unconditionally’. She also released a new song called ‘Rise’ for last summer’s Olympic Games.