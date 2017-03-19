The singer was picking up the National Equality Award for her LGBTQ campaigning

Katy Perry has given a powerful speech for LGBTQ equality at the Human Rights Campaign Gala.

Perry, who was picking up the campaign’s National Equality Award, appeared alongside America Ferrera and Lena Dunham at the event.

Speaking about her personal experiences of feeling afraid to explore her sexuality growing up in an evangelical Christian household, Perry told the audience: “My first words were Momma and Poppa, God and Satan. Right and wrong were taught to me on feltboards… When I was growing up homosexuality was synonymous with the word abomination.” Watch the speech below:

The singer then spoke candidly about the personal experiences behind her breakthrough song ‘I Kissed A Girl’. “I wondered how was I going to reconcile that with the gospel singing girl raised in youth groups that were pro-conversion camps… I prayed the gay away at my Jesus camps.”

However, Perry admitted that it was her entry into the music industry that burst her “bubble” and taught her she needn’t be afraid of the LGBTQ community. “These people were nothing like I’d been taught to fear. They were the most free, strong, kind and inclusive people.”

Perry, who made a political statement at the BRITs when she danced with puppets of Theresa May and Donald Trump, was a strong supporter of the Clinton campaign during the 2016 US presidential race. She has promised more “purposeful pop” on her upcoming new album.