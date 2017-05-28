Katy Perry pays tribute to Manchester terrorist attack victims during Big Weekend headline slot

The singer dedicated her song 'Part Of Me' to the city following the devastating attack at the Manchester Arena on Monday (May 22)

Katy Perry paid an emotional tribute to the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack during her headline slot at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend last night (May 27).

The two-day festival, which this year is being held in Hull, went ahead after security was reviewed in the wake of the tragic events of Monday night at the Manchester Arena, which claimed 22 lives and left scores injured. A minute’s silence was held across Big Weekend yesterday to remember the victims.

Perry followed up the on-stage tribute she delivered during an intimate gig in London earlier this week with a short speech during her high-profile show at Big Weekend.

Pausing before performing a stripped-back version of ‘Part Of Me’ – which she dedicated to the victims of the atrocity – Perry addressed the audience, saying: “I think we are extremely brave. We are all in this together, aren’t we? We will still dance and we will still make music. This next one goes out to Manchester. It is for all the people who know what it means for music to touch a community.” [via Hull Daily Mail]

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Perry then asked members of the crowd to turn to their left or right and embrace the person standing next to them. Photos on social media showed some attendees hugging members of the police force.

Perry finished her tribute by saying: “This is a part of us they will never take away. Rest in peace Manchester.”

Elsewhere at the festival, Lana Del Rey delivered a short but hit-packed set that included new songs ‘Cherry’ and ‘Lust For Life’.