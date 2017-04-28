Katy Perry shares new Migos collaboration ‘Bon Appetit’

Singer is also set to appear on 'Saturday Night Live' next month

Katy Perry has shared her new collaboration with Migos, ‘Bon Appetit’.

The singer confirmed the news via Twitter earlier this week, sharing the single’s artwork, which features all three members of Atlanta rap trip Migos reaching for a piece of fruit from a plate with Perry’s head on it.

Perry wrote in the caption: “Compliments of the chef: 4.28.17”, suggesting that the track will be released on Friday (April 28). You can listen to the track below.

Her new album is expected to be released shortly. She has so far released one single from it, ‘Chained To The Rhythm’.

She also recently revealed that she used to protest outside Madonna and Marilyn Manson concerts. “I miss references all the time,” she said. “[Christian singer] Amy Grant was our Madonna. We knew about Madonna and Marilyn Manson in my family because we picketed their concerts.”

Of her life growing up, Perry added: “My house was church on Sunday morning, church on Sunday night, church on Wednesday evening; you don’t celebrate Halloween; Jesus gives you your Christmas presents; we watch Bill O’Reilly on TV. That was my whole childhood and youth and early teens. I still have conditioned layers dropping off of me by the day.”

Meanwhile, Russell Brand recently spoke about his short-lived marriage to Perry. He said: “Well, thinking about it now I must have been conscious on some level that it would be very challenging if there were external influences [to the marriage].”

“Katy was obviously very, very occupied and very busy. I was [also] occupied and busy. Not to the same degree, I recognise… Obviously the marriage didn’t last for a very long time and I think that is to do with the undulating nature of fame.”

Perry and Haim are also due to perform on Saturday Night Live next month.

Haim will appear on the May 13 episode of the show, which will be hosted by Melissa McCarthy, while Katy Perry will perform on the Dwayne Johnson-hosted May 20 episode.

These follow LCD Soundsystem’s already-announced SNL performance on May 6.