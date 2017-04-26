Katy Perry to release Migos collaboration ‘Bon Appetit’ this week

See the single's artwork

Katy Perry has announced her next single: a Migos collaboration called ‘Bon Appetit’.

The singer confirmed the news via Twitter, sharing the single’s artwork, which features all three members of Atlanta rap trip Migos reaching for a piece of fruit from a plate with Perry’s head on it. See that below.

Perry wrote in the caption: “Compliments of the chef: 4.28.17”, suggesting that the track will be released on Friday (April 28).

Katy Perry had teased the single earlier this week by tweeting out a cherry pie recipe – which her fans have been making.

Perry’s new album is expected to be released shortly. She has so far released one single from it: ‘Chained To The Rhythm’.

She also recently revealed that she used to protest outside Madonna and Marilyn Manson concerts. “I miss references all the time,” she said. “[Christian singer] Amy Grant was our Madonna. We knew about Madonna and Marilyn Manson in my family because we picketed their concerts.”

Meanwhile, Russell Brand recently spoke about his short-lived marriage to Perry. He said: “Well, thinking about it now I must have been conscious on some level that it would be very challenging if there were external influences [to the marriage].”

“Katy was obviously very, very occupied and very busy. I was [also] occupied and busy. Not to the same degree, I recognise… Obviously the marriage didn’t last for a very long time and I think that is to do with the undulating nature of fame.”