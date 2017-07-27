Katy Perry to host the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

The 'Chained To The Rhythm' singer will also perform at the event, which will be held in Inglewood, California next month

Katy Perry has been confirmed as the host of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

The nominations for this year’s VMAs were announced on Tuesday (July 25), with Kendrick Lemar leading the way with a total of eight nominations – mostly for the video for his song ‘HUMBLE.’. This year’s VMAs will take place at the Forum in Inglewood, California on August 27.

Preparations for this year’s awards are under way, with Perry now being confirmed by organisers as the host of this year’s ceremony. The singer is up for four awards on the night, with the most prestigious being ‘Best Pop Video’ for the visuals to her track ‘Chained To The Rhythm’, which features Skip Marley. Perry will also be performing on the night.

Speaking about the hosting gig, the singer said: “I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson. Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids.”

The last person to host the MTV VMAs was Miley Cyrus, who had the honour of emceeing the event in 2015. MTV opted not to have a traditional host for the 2016 ceremony.

Two new awards are being introduced at this year’s ceremony: a non-gendered ‘Artist of the Year’ category, and an award for ‘Best Fight Against the System’, which recognises the videos which “inspire viewers to stand up and fight injustice.”