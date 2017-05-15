Katy Perry announces new album ‘Witness’

The singer's next record - her fifth studio album - will hit shelves on June 9

Katy Perry has officially announced her new album, ‘Witness’.

The singer has previewed her latest record in the past few weeks, with the most recent activity coming with the release of the single ‘Bon Appetit’, which features Migos. The song’s accompanying video was unveiled last week, which saw Perry get prepared like a meal by an army of chefs.

Perry has now revealed the title and release date of her new album, with ‘Witness’ set to hit shelves on June 9. The new record is set to “reflects on the changes in her own life and in the world around her, delivering songs that both challenge and inspire.” While its tracklisting has yet to be confirmed, the singles ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ and ‘Bon Appetit’ will feature.

The album’s cover art has also been shared, which you can see below.

The singer has also announced a North American tour, which kicks off at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio on September 7. The tour stretches into 2018, and will go on sale on May 22 at 10am, with Canadian dates going on sale on May 26. See Perry’s announcement video below.

Perry recently responded to rumours that ‘Witness’ will feature a response to Taylor Swift‘s ‘Bad Blood’, which was reportedly a dig at Perry.