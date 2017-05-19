Listen to Katy Perry’s new song ‘Swish Swish’, featuring Nicki Minaj

The track is the third to be taken from Perry's forthcoming fifth album, 'Witness'

Katy Perry has shared her new single ‘Swish Swish’, which features Nicki Minaj – listen to the new track below.

The song is the third to be taken from Perry’s forthcoming fifth album, ‘Witness’, following her ‘Bon Appetit’ collaboration with Migos and the album’s lead single ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ (which features Skip Marley).

‘Swish Swish’ was unveiled earlier today (May 19). Produced by British DJ Duke Dumont, you can listen to the new track below.

Perry revealed the artwork for ‘Witness’ earlier this week, and will continue to promote the new album with guest appearances on tonight’s episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and tomorrow night’s installment of Saturday Night Live.

The singer’s new album is set to “reflects on the changes in her own life and in the world around her, delivering songs that both challenge and inspire.”

Perry also recently discussed whether her new album will feature a response to Taylor Swift‘s ‘Bad Blood’ – the 2014 single was reportedly a dig at Perry, and just one example of the feud between the two singers.

“Well that’s not my question to answer — if it’s about me,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I think [the album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person.”