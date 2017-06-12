Katy Perry opens up about suicidal thoughts

'I just want to be loved'

Katy Perry has opened up about her past mental health struggles and considering suicidal thoughts.

Perry was appearing on a four day-long internet livestream to promote her latest album, ‘Witness‘. During the 24/7 ‘Big Brother’-style livestream, Perry was filmed doing yoga, sleeping, meeting guests including Gordon Ramsay, and even an emotional therapy session.

During her tearful conversation with Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh, Perry discussed a range of topics, including her battles with alcoholism and depression.

“I wrote a song about [suicide],” said Perry. “I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low and that depressed.

“You can be right or you can be loved. I just want to be loved.”

Speaking of her alter-ego of Katy Perry and leaving behind her real name of Katheryn Hudson, she added: “That’s the point of this whole thing, if people can see I’m just like them then they can dream just as big.

“I’m a bit more nerdy than everybody thinks I am, I’m a big goofball. The fantasy of Katheryn went into Katy and made this bigger than life personality.”

Mental health Time To Change are keen to remind people that there is no shame in feeling depression or suicidal thoughts, as they work to break the stigma that surrounds it.

“Since Time to Change began in 2007, 3.4 million adults in England have improved attitudes towards mental health problems,” director Sue Barker told NME. “More people than ever before feel able to speak out about their experiences and in doing so are helping everyone to open up to mental health. In annual public attitudes surveys, record numbers of people said they would be willing to live, work or continue a relationship with someone who has a mental health problem. And levels of mental health discrimination moved significantly in the right direction, with research showing fewer people reporting it in their lives.

“However, there is still more work that needs to be done.”

