Katy Perry releases empowering message following Orlando Bloom break-up

Katy Perry has tweeted an empowering message following her high-profile split with actor Orlando Bloom.

The pair began their relationship in January 2016, and were rumoured to be close to getting engaged last summer.

“Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” a statement read following the news.

Perry has since taken to Twitter to write: “How bout a new way of thinking for 2017!? U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!”. See that beneath.

Meanwhile, Perry recently previewed a politically-charged new track. In it, Perry is heard chanting: “I won’t, no, I won’t apologise / I will not, will not subscribe / Don’t ask me, ask me to normalise”.

Perry has already previewed her fifth album with lead single ‘Chained To The Rhythm’, which she performed at both the BRITs and the Grammys. Watch its CGI-filled video.

Ahead of her performance at the Grammys, Perry caused controversy after she made a joke about Britney Spears’ breakdown in 2007. The singer answered a question from radio host Ryan Seacrest about taking a break between albums by saying the time off was “fantastic. I haven’t shaved my head yet.”

Yesterday, Perry was among those praising Lorde’s new single ‘Green Light’.