Katy Perry used to protest outside Madonna and Marilyn Manson concerts

Singer talks about her strict religious upbringing in new interview

Katy Perry has revealed that she used to protest outside the concerts of Madonna and Marilyn Manson.

The singer – who started her career in gospel and Christian rock music – has regularly spoken about her strict Christian upbringing. Last year, she revealed that her born-again Christian parents voted for Donald Trump.

Speaking to Vogue, Perry recently said: “I miss references all the time. [Christian singer] Amy Grant was our Madonna. We knew about Madonna and Marilyn Manson in my family because we picketed their concerts.”

Perry went on to describe handing out ‘How To Find God’ pamphlets at a Manson gig in Santa Barbara when she was younger. Having ended up going into the show, the star said she found it “really interesting and weird”.

Of her life growing up, Perry said: “My house was church on Sunday morning, church on Sunday night, church on Wednesday evening; you don’t celebrate Halloween; Jesus gives you your Christmas presents; we watch Bill O’Reilly on TV. That was my whole childhood and youth and early teens. I still have conditioned layers dropping off of me by the day.”

Meanwhile, Russell Brand recently spoke about his short-lived marriage to Perry. He said: “Well, thinking about it now I must have been conscious on some level that it would be very challenging if there were external influences [to the marriage].”

“Katy was obviously very, very occupied and very busy. I was [also] occupied and busy. Not to the same degree, I recognise… Obviously the marriage didn’t last for a very long time and I think that is to do with the undulating nature of fame.”