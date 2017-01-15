Watch the Katy Perry-produced ‘Don’t Normalize Hate’ public service announcement

Spot compares Trump's call for Muslim registry to Japanese internment camps

Katy Perry has produced a public service announcement titled ‘Is History Repeating Itself?’. The spot compares Trump’s call for Muslim registry to Japanese internment camps.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Perry wrote; “Is history repeating itself…?#DONTNORMALIZEHATE”. Directed by Aya Tanimura, the PSA tells the true story of 89-year-old Japanese-American Haru Kuromiya, who recalls being registered and placed in an internment camp for four years during the outbreak of World War II.

“We were an American farm family now living in an interment camp and our constitutional rights were taken away from us,” Kuromiya says in the video. “It all started with fear and rumors then it bloomed into the registration of Japanese Americans and then labeling with physical tags and then eventually internment.”

After Kuromiya finishes her story, the actress playing Kuromiya peels off her mask and is revealed to be a Muslim-American actress Hina Khan who says, “Don’t let history repeat itself.” You can watch the PSA below.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times about Perry’s involvement, Tanimura said; “I think like a lot of us who are terrified of Trump’s ideals and policies, she is too. And this is one instance where she’s able to help educate someone — even one person — on the horrors of the past and what could potentially be repeated.”

Tanimura added that Perry provided the payment for the pricey prosthetic mask. “Katy has always been a champion of the underdog, of minorities, of the people who are kind of left of center, and she’s become more politically involved in the last few election cycles,” Tanimura said.

Perry was a keen supporter of Hillary Clinton during the presidential race, performing at her rally on Nov 5 and dressing up as the former presidential candidate for Halloween.

Hillary Clinton surprised Katy Perry to present her the Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award at the 2016 UNICEF Snowflake Ball on Nov 29.