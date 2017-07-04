Katy Perry shares new video for ‘Swish Swish’

Singer recently performed at Glastonbury festival

Katy Perry has shared a new lyric video for the track ‘Swish Swish’.

The song, which is largely thought to be a response to her long running beef with Taylor Swift, features a guest appearance from Brazilian singer Gretchen in the clip, who released a string of hits in the ’80s.

The video, which you can watch below, was directed by Dario Vetere and David Campbell and was shot in Salvador, Brazil in collaboration with dance group Fit Dance.

Perry recently said she is “100 percent ready” to “let go” of her long-running beef with Swift.

During a livestream to promote her new album ‘Witness‘, Perry suggested the pair should move on while in conversation with Arianna Huffington.

“I’m ready to let it go,” she said. “Absolutely, 100 percent. I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her and I think it’s actually… I think it’s time.”

She continued: “There are bigger fish to fry and there are bigger problems in the world. I love her and I want the best for her, and I think she’s a fantastic songwriter and, like, I think that if we both, her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go, like ‘Yeah we can do this’.”

Speaking to NME recently, Perry discussed why she chose to retaliate against Swift in the feud. “I’m not Buddha – things irritate me,” she replied. “I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [their respective fan groups]. That’s so messed up!”