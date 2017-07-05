Katy Perry slammed over controversial koala advert in Australia

Singer was previously criticised for poking fun at mental issues

Katy Perry has been criticised over an advert in Australia which sees the singer telling her dog to “go chase some koalas”.

The clip, which you can view below, is part of a series of online promotions for Australian department store chain Myer.

Leading vet Claire Madden hit back at Perry and told the Courier-Mail newspaper: “This is just absolute ignorance from Perry and Myer. [It’s] inappropriate on so many levels.

“Perry is a role model to so many young people, and this just destroys all the good work we do to try to encourage people not to let their dogs come into contact with koalas.”

The RSPCA in Queensland says it’s taken in more than 170 koalas with 25% of those victims of dog attacks.

Around 110 koalas are attacked and killed by dogs each year in the state.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“Katy Perry I challenge you to come and spend a day with me (a wildlife vet) and learn first hand why your comment should NOT be streamed across the nation,” Madden added.

“Koalas attacked by dogs is one of their biggest threats and primary reasons for presenting to wildlife hospitals across Australia.

“Come visit me and you will quickly learn how adorable and precious our koalas are and how undeserving your comment is.”

Myer says it is working to remove the “offensive comments” following the criticism.

A Myer spokesman added: “We are aware of comments in relation to Katy Perry’s Witness: The Tour advertisement and a particular reference made to koalas.

“We are currently removing the material which references koalas.”

Earlier this year, Perry was criticised for making fun of mental issues and alluded to Britney Spears shaving her head. When presenter Ryan Seacrest asked Perry how her break from music had gone, she replied: “Fantastic. And I haven’t shaved my head yet,” alluding to the time Spears shaved her head in 2007 after reportedly leaving rehab.