Katy Perry on Taylor Swift feud: ‘I’m not Buddha – things irritate me’

Singer speaks to NME in new interview

Katy Perry has spoken about her long-running, well-documented feud with Taylor Swift in a new interview with NME.

Perry recently claimed that Swift was the one who “started” the feud and addressed rumours that her new song ‘Swish Swish’ is about her rival.

Speaking to NME for this week’s cover feature, Perry was asked about her long-term producer and songwriter Max Martin being one of the co-authors of Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’, a track widely-rumoured to be about Perry.

“I can’t speak for him, but he didn’t know [who ‘Bad Blood’ was about],” Perry said. “I’m not supposed to tell him what he can and can’t do. I’m very fair; I’m super-duper fair and I’m not one of those people who’s like, ‘You can’t do that because I don’t like that person’. Just, like, you do you, make your own choices.”

“I love Max,” she added. “I’ve been working with Max my whole career. I’m not his mother and he was fine before I met him, you know what I’m saying? He’ll be fine continuing.”

On why she decided to break her silence about Swift on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, Perry said: “Well, James Corden makes me and the whole world feel very safe. No one has asked me about my side of the story, and there are three sides of every story: one, two and the truth.”

Questioned on whether her jibes against Swift go against her messages of unity, Perry said: “I said that but, I mean, I’m not Buddha – things irritate me. I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [their respective fan groups]. That’s so messed up!”

Perry, who will release her fifth studio album ‘Witness‘ on June 9, also discussed her beef with Taylor Swift, conspiracy theories and being the subject of fake news in the in-depth interview. The issue will be available across the UK from June 9. You can find your nearest stockist here.