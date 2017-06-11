Katy Perry says she’s ‘100% ready’ to let Taylor Swift beef go

The singer has been livestreaming her weekend to promote new album 'Witness'

Katy Perry has said she is “100 percent ready” to “let go” of her long-running beef with Taylor Swift.

The feud started in 2013 when Perry hired three of Swift’s backing dancers mid-tour. The trio had previously toured with Perry for two-and-a-half years. Swift wrote ‘Bad Blood’, reportedly about Perry, the next year.

During a livestream to promote her new album ‘Witness‘, Perry suggested the pair should move on while in conversation with Arianna Huffington.

“I’m ready to let it go,” she said. “Absolutely, 100 percent. I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her and I think it’s actually… I think it’s time.”

She continued: “There are bigger fish to fry and there are bigger problems in the world. I love her and I want the best for her, and I think she’s a fantastic songwriter and, like, I think that if we both, her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go, like ‘Yeah we can do this’.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Perry said she might not agree with everything Swift does and vice versa, but she “really, truly” wants to “come together, and in a place of love and forgiveness, understanding and compassion.”

She added: “God bless her on her journey. I want to operate in a positive, kind space. I want to be an example of kindness, compassion, love and I forgive and forget.

“That wasn’t easy for me. I think everybody knows that wasn’t easy for me. But it’s fine. I want to let it go. I really want the best for every person.”

Speaking to NME for this week’s cover feature, Perry discussed why she chose to retaliate against Swift in the feud. “I’m not Buddha – things irritate me,” she replied. “I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [their respective fan groups]. That’s so messed up!”

Perry released her fifth studio album ‘Witness’ last Friday (June 9). She will perform at this year’s Glastonbury festival at the end of the month before embarking on a world tour later in the year.