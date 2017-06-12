Katy Perry responds to Taylor Swift’s decision to return to Spotify on same day as ‘Witness’ release

The singer wrapped up her 96-hour telethon earlier today (June 12) by further commenting on the two artists' long-running feud

Katy Perry has responded to Taylor Swift‘s seemingly-deliberate decision to return to Spotify on the same day that Perry released her new album, ‘Witness’.

Perry’s fifth studio album came out on Friday (June 9), but the day also marked Swift’s return to the streaming service after having previously removed all of her music from the platform. The timing of Swift’s return was seen by many as another episode of the feud between the two artists, although Perry has recently admitted that she is keen to let their dispute go.

Asked directly by Today about whether she believed that there was any malice behind the timing of Swift’s return to Spotify, Perry said that she couldn’t be sure of her rival’s intentions. “I don’t know. I can only do me.”

Questioned on whether the ‘Witness’ track ‘Swish Swish’ was intended as an attack on Swift, Perry replied: “No, it’s not about anyone in particular. And I’ve said that on the record. … That might be your story but my story, which I know is true for me, is that I’ve had not just one person bully me or one person hold me down or met one troll.”

Wrapping up her piece on Swift, Perry declared: “All I need to say to her is I love her, and God bless her on her journey. And that’s it.”

While ‘Witness’ is expected to hit number one in a number of countries come Friday (June 16), Swift’s back catalogue has been out-performing Perry’s new album on Spotify following its return to the platform.