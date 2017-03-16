Katy Perry to headline BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Hull

She joins Kings Of Leon, Stormzy and Little Mix on the bill.

Katy Perry is to headline BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Hull this May.

She joins previously-confirmed acts Kings Of Leon, Stormzy and Little Mix at the two-day event, which takes place on May 27 and 28 in the UK’s City of Culture 2017.

Sharing the news on Nick Grimshaw’s breakfast show this morning, Perry said: “Grimmy has told me all about Hull and we’ve already set up a date to the Yorkshire pudding factory. Radio 1’s Big Weekend is always a blast and I’m so happy to be able to make it to Hull alongside the incredible line-up.”

BBC Radio 1 will announce further acts and ticket details at a later date. In past years fans have been able to apply for tickets through a lottery system, with priority given to people who live locally.

Earlier this week, Perry previewed a new song, thought to be called ‘Deja Vu’. It follows the first single from her fifth album, ‘Chained To The Rhythm’, which she performed at both the BRITs and the Grammys.

Perry’s performance at the BRITs generated a viral moment after one of her backing dancers – dressed in a house costume – fell off the stage. Watch the much-shared clip here.

Ahead of her performance at the Grammys, Perry caused controversy when she made a joke about Britney Spears’ breakdown in 2007.