Katy Perry to perform at Brit Awards 2017

Katy Perry is to perform at the Brit Awards 2017.

The singer, who shared new single ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ last week, said of the performance: “I’m excited to come back to one of my favourite countries, where most of my favourite musical influences come from. After three years, I’m excited to return to the Brits’ stage to kick off a new era of purposeful pop.”

Perry, who also performed at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, shared the news with her Twitter followers too.

Brit Awards chairman Jason Iley said this morning (February 14): “Katy Perry, one of the biggest artists in the world, is the perfect artist to complete our incredible 2017 line-up. She’s a global superstar who will bring even more glamour, fun and excitement with her exclusive UK Brits performance next week.”

Perry joins previously-announced Brit Awards performers Ed Sheeran, The 1975, Robbie Williams, Skepta, Bruno Mars, Little Mix and Emeli Sandé.

It was announced last month (January) that Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis are to host the Brit Awards 2017. They replace Michael Bublé, who sadly confirmed in November that his three-year-old son, Noah, is battling cancer.

This year’s Brit Awards take place at London’s The O2 on Wednesday, February 22. Skepta and David Bowie lead the nominations, while Leonard Cohen has also been nominated posthumously.

The 1975, Kano and Coldplay are among the artists to land two nominations each, while Beyoncé will compete against sister Solange, among others, for the Best International Female prize.