Katy Perry to perform at Grammys 2017

She joins Adele, Daft Punk and The Weeknd, Bruno Mars and Metallica on the bill.

Katy Perry has joined the already impressive line-up of performers booked for this month’s Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy shared the news on Twitter last night, announcing that Perry will take to the stage at the L.A. ceremony on February 12.

The Recording Academy has already confirmed that Daft Punk will return to the live stage at this year’s ceremony, where they’ll link up with recent collaborator The Weeknd to perform ‘Starboy’.

Among the other performers confirmed for this year’s Grammys are Adele, Bruno Mars, Metallica and Alicia Keys. It has been reported that Beyoncé, who has recently announced she is pregnant, is planning to perform too.

However, Dave Grohl won’t be performing with A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak at this year’s Grammys after all. Though the collaboration was announced last week, Grammy organisers later admitted they spoke “prematurely”.

The likes of Kanye West, Drake and Justin Bieber are reportedly planning to snub the awards entirely, citing their objections over the “relevance” over this year’s nominees.

Nevertheless, host James Corden has revealed how he would react if Kanye West were to show up and rush the stage, the way he famously did at the 2009 MTV VMAs.

Beyoncé and Adele lead this year’s nominations with nine and five nods respectively.