She didn't recognise "that blue flag with the X"

Katy Perry has been mocked online after she seemingly failed to recognise a Scottish flag during her Pyramid Stage slot at Glastonbury.

The moment came as she spoke to her fans after performing ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ – referring to the Scottish Saltire as ‘the blue flag with the x.”

She said: “I can see all of you. Even that security guard in the neon. Way in the back by that blue flag with the x.”

It wasn’t long before the gaffe went unnoticed – with fans reacting almost immediately on Twitter.

One wrote: “Did Katy Perry just call the Scottish flag the blue flag with the X?”

Tweeting her directly, another said: “The blue flag with the white cross you saw faraway is the Scottish Flag.”

You can view a series of reactions below.

During the set, Perry also asked her fans if the Worthy Farm slot meant that she was “cool”.

She said: “This makes me feel cool.”

“I don’t ever really feel cool. Am I cool yet? What is cool? Who cares, there’s so many people here, I didn’t know if you even liked me.”

Her Pyramid Stage slot comes before The National perform at 19.45 tonight – ahead of a headline slot by Foo Fighters.