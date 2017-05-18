See Katy Perry’s spooky new ‘Witness’ album cover

Alternate artwork for the upcoming record has surfaced online

Katy Perry‘s alleged album artwork for her upcoming record ‘Witness’ has surfaced online.

‘Witness’ is set to hit shelves on June 9. The new record is set to “reflects on the changes in her own life and in the world around her, delivering songs that both challenge and inspire.” While its tracklisting has yet to be confirmed, the singles ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ and ‘Bon Appetit’ will feature.

Now an Amazon listing for the album shows what appears to be the album’s artwork. It features Perry with her hands covering her eyes and an eyeball in her mouth. See below:

An alternate artwork for the album had previously been released. See that below:

Perry has previewed her latest record in the past few weeks, with the most recent activity coming with the release of the single ‘Bon Appetit’, which features Migos. The song’s accompanying video was unveiled last week, which saw Perry get prepared like a meal by an army of chefs.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The singer has also announced a North American tour, which kicks off at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio on September 7. The tour stretches into 2018, and will go on sale on May 22 at 10am, with Canadian dates going on sale on May 26.

Perry recently discussed whether her new album features a response to Taylor Swift‘s ‘Bad Blood’. The 2014 single is reportedly a dig at Perry and just one example of the feud between the two singers. In a recent interview, Perry was asked if the record will also feature a response to Swift. “Well that’s not my question to answer — if it’s about me,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I think [the album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person.”

She continued: “One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not. It’s not about that.

“Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story. But, let me say this: Everything has a reaction or a consequence so don’t forget about that, okay, honey.”