Katy Perry reveals ‘Witness’ tracklist, featuring Hot Chip

The singer will release her fifth studio album on June 9

The tracklisting for Katy Perry‘s forthcoming new album ‘Witness’ has been posted online, with Hot Chip confirmed as producers on the record’s closing track.

The singer’s forthcoming fifth studio album will hit shelves on June 9, and has been preceded by the singles ‘Chained To The Rhythm’, ‘Bon Appetit’ (featuring Migos) and ‘Swish Swish’, which features Nicki Minaj.

A listing on iTunes confirmed that Perry’s album will consist of 15 new songs, and, while the majority of the song titles still haven’t been revealed, more details on ‘Witness”s songwriting and production credits have now been shared. Most surprisingly, the album’s closing song features production from Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor and Joe Goddard.

Elsewhere, Purity Ring‘s Megan James and Corin Roddick have contributed to production on three tracks on ‘Witness’, while Kendrick Lamar producer Mike WiLL Made-It also earns a credit.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Last night, Perry paid an emotional tribute to the victims of Monday’s terrorist attack in Manchester.

Speaking from the stage during her intimate gig in London last night (May 25), Perry said that “music is so powerful.”

“This week has been really hard,” she said. “It sucked. It was hard for you guys, I know that, [and] it was hard for me because we all love music. We’re all listening to the same music. Think about it and it’s like, ‘That’s my friend, that’s my sister, that’s my brother, that’s my cousin, that’s the person who loves music’. It’s awful, it’s awful.”