Watch Keith Richards and Willie Nelson perform together during tribute concert

The gig was held on the one-year anniversary of the death of the late California singer/songwriter Merle Haggard

Keith Richards and Willie Nelson performed on stage together last night (April 6) at a tribute concert honouring the late country music artist Merle Haggard.

The concert fell on the one-year anniversary of Haggard’s death, who passed away from pneumonia last year aged 79. Haggard was one of country music’s biggest stars during his 1960s peak, and won two Grammys during his career.

During last night’s ‘Sing Me Back Home’ show – which was held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville – the likes of Nelson, Richards, Sheryl Crow and Toby Keith were in attendance to pay their respects to Haggard. Fan-shot footage of one of the high-profile collaborations from the night has now emerged, which saw Nelson and Richards performing Haggard’s song ‘Sing Me Back Home’.

Watch the cover version below.

Richards recently paid tribute to another recently-departed music icon when he recalled a memorable encounter with the late Chuck Berry.

Berry, who passed away last month, was described in Richards’ written tribute as “the Granddaddy of us all” and “incredibly versatile.”

One part of his tribute recalled an incident that saw Berry punch him in the face, with Richards quipping: “Chuck Berry once gave me a black eye – which I later called his greatest hit.”