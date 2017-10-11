Kele Okereke shares acoustic video for ‘Do U Right’

Following new album 'Fatherland', Kele is touring the UK later this month

Kele Okereke has shared an acoustic video performance of ‘Do U Right’, the latest single from ‘Fatherland’, his recently released third solo album.

“Do U Right started as a song for a DJ Koze compilation,” the Bloc Party frontman turned solo star says of the track. “I didn’t get a chance to finish it in time but I knew the song was promising so I kept it for my own album where it mutated and turned into this greasy Stax-style romp.” Hear the acoustic version first on NME, below.

Kele’s third album ‘Fatherland’ was released on Friday (October 6). Speaking about how the album was inspired by the arrival of his daughter Savannah in December 2016, Kele has said: “It’s probably going to serve as a document for Savannah of the relationship between her fathers and who we were before she came into our lives. It feels important for her to see that we don’t have all the answers but we’re trying.”

A full UK tour follows the release of ‘Fatherland’. See Kele’s dates below and find tickets here:

Deaf Institute, Manchester (October 16)

The Cluny 2, Tyne & Wear (17)

Saint Luke’s, Glasgow (18)

The Chapel, Leeds (20)

Arts Club Loft, Liverpool (21)

O2 Institute 3, Birmingham (22)

Ramsgate Music Hall, Ramsgate (24)

Islington Assembly Hall, London (25)

Rialto Theatre, Brighton (26)

Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth (27)