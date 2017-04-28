Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke shares new acoustic solo track ‘Yemaya’

Singer recently announced a solo acoustic tour for May

Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke has shared a new solo track called ‘Yemaya’.

Okereke recently announced his first ever solo acoustic tour with dates across Europe this May.

‘Yemaya’ is the first song to be released under the musician’s full name (he had previously gone by the solo moniker Kele).

Okereke explains about the song: “In the west African Yoruba religion, Yemaya is the mother goddess of the ocean, she is kinda the patron saint of pregnant women and fertility. According to myth, when her waters broke, it caused a great flood creating rivers and streams and the first mortal humans were created from her womb. When I knew we were having a baby she started to be appear in my thoughts and dreams a fair bit.”

Listen to the song below.

Okereke’s new solo album was revealed during an interview with The Guardian back in November, Okereke was quoted as saying he is “just finishing a new record”, describing it as “solo work that’s quite different to what I’ve done in the past”.

He added; “Over the years, with Bloc Party, I’ve been moving away from playing the guitar to exploring more electronic textures, but this record is the opposite of that. It’s something that is very intimate and it’s really for my dad. But it’s not finished yet, so I don’t want to talk about it too much.”

Kele’s new solo album would be the first new material from the singer-songwriter since Bloc Party released their fifth album ‘HYMNS’ at the start of 2016.

See his upcoming tour dates below:

Friday, May 12 – Moby Dick, Madrid

Saturday, May 13 – Covo Club, Bologna

Wednesday, May 17 – Badehaus Szimpla, Berlin

Thursday, May 18 – Melkweg, Amsterdam

Friday, May 19 – Cafe De la Danse, Paris

Sunday, May 21 – Les Nuits Botanique @ Musée, Botanique, Brussels

Monday, May 22 – St Pancras Old Church, London