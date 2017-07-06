Kelly Clarkson shuts down body shamer with four words

Singer was celebrating the Fourth of July when troll struck

Kelly Clarkson has shut down a body shamer who attacked the singer’s weight.

The American Idol star was tweeting a message celebrating the Fourth of July, when the troll struck. She wrote: “Thank u 2 every person in service 4 protecting all of us and cheers to every person who fought for us to experience freedom & independence.”

While most of her followers responded with their own stories of family members or loved ones in the armed forces, or tweeted their thanks to Clarkson for her message, one troll wrote: “You’re fat.”

But she immediately shut the body shamer down with a sharp comeback, declaring “… and still fucking awesome,” alongside a winking emoji. The troll’s tweet has since been deleted.

In 2015, Clarkson hit back at Katie Hopkins after she attacked Clarkson’s weight gain on Twitter after the singer appeared on Graham Norton Live. Clarkson addressed the controversy on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, telling the talk show host that she’s used to being criticised for her weight, but that it no longer bothers her.

“I love how people think that’s new – like, ‘Welcome to the past 13 years,'” she said. “Yeah, I was the biggest girl on [American Idol] too. And I wasn’t big, but people would call me big because I was the biggest one on Idol, and I’ve kind of always gotten that. … It’s like, you’re just who you are. We are who we are. Whatever size, and it doesn’t mean that we’re gonna be that forever.”

Last year, she made headlines when she claimed that she was ‘blackmailed into working with Dr Luke’.

Earlier this year, she also revealed that she was once told that she had cancer of the day of the Grammys – only to be told that the results were wrong.

“Not many people know this —not to be a Debbie Downer— but I was told that morning that I had cancerous results for something,” she said. “Here’s the horrible part: I went the whole day crying. They redid my make-up like four times because I was like, ‘Wow, so young.’ I was just completely freaking out.

“Then when I won, I thought, ‘Oh my God. This is like God giving me one more thing before something horrible happens’.”

She continued: “I went to the doctor’s the next day and they apologised for mixing up results. And I was like, ‘Are you for real?!’ I was like, ‘You completely ruined my entire [experience].’ The first time for an artist… as a kid watching the Grammys, that was a big dream!”