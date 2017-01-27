Kelly Rowland says people should ask partners about a ‘past gay experience’

Destiny's Child singer shares her views on love and relationships.

Kelly Rowland has said it is “proper” for people to ask if prospective partners have had a “past gay experience”.

The Destiny’s Child singer shared her thoughts on sexuality and dating while promoting her new Lifetime movie about love and relationships, Love By The 10th Date.

“There are some women who are not finding the real truth about their partner’s sexuality until they go through their man’s phones. But it happens with guys too, not just women. I can’t tell someone how to feel about dating someone who is bisexual or had a past gay experience, but it’s proper to ask in today’s times,” she is quoted by the New York Post as saying.

She also shared her thoughts on open relationships like the one Oscar-winning actress Mo’Nique has spoken about having with husband Sidney Hicks.

“None of my girlfriends that I know of have open relationships,” Rowland said. “But Mo’Nique has the biggest smile on her face and seems happy. I just feel like I’m not in any position to judge anybody. We’re in a new time and space where sexuality should be talked about — whether you want to be with two people or three.”

Love By The 10th Date premieres on US network Lifetime tomorrow (January 28), Watch the trailer below.