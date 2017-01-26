Kendal Calling 2017 announces huge six-headliner line-up

The award-winning festival has got even bigger for this year's event

Kendal Calling has announced its line-up for 2017, with six separate headliners set to rock the festival across the weekend.

Held in Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District, this year’s festival – which follows a sold-out 2016 – will be held from July 27-30 2017. Kendal Calling go into 2017 off the back of an excellent 2016, which saw their event be crowned Best Medium Festival at the UK Festival Awards back in November.

For its 2017 event, Kendal Calling have unveiled six different headliners who will perform across its four days. Opening headlining duties on the Thursday (July 27) are Franz Ferdinand, while further headlining spots across the weekend – their specific days yet to be confirmed – go to Stereophonics (marking their first appearance at Kendal Calling), Manic Street Preachers, Brian Wilson (playing The Beach Boys‘ iconic album ‘Pet Sounds’ in its entirety), Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls and Tinie Tempah.

Other acts appearing across the weekend also include Jake Bugg, Frightened Rabbit, Seasick Steve, Lethal Bizzle and The Coral.

Tickets for Kendal Calling 2017 go on sale tomorrow (January 27) at 10am, with two payment options: an outright £135 payment, or a £25 payment plan. Tickets will go on sale via the Kendal Calling website.

Stereophonics

Manic Street Preachers

Franz Ferdinand

Brian Wilson presents Pet Sounds

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

Tinie Tempah

Editors

Jake Bugg

Seasick Steve

Slaves

Circa Waves

Example

Nothing But Thieves

Lethal Bizzle

Frightened Rabbit

The Coral

Loyle Carner

The Hunna

Kate Nash

Palace

Little Comets

Fickle Friends

Honeyblood

Reverend And The Makers

Shame

Pale White

The Lancashire Hotpots

Blaenavon

Man & The Echo

Eat Fast

Soshe

White

Bossy Love

The Shimmer Band

FREAK

Bad Sounds

Ardyn

Fews

DJs

Jungle (DJ)

TQD

Tom Zanetti

My Nu Leng

Mike Skinner

Gotsome

Holy Goof

Barely Legal