Kendal Calling 2017 announces huge six-headliner line-up

The award-winning festival has got even bigger for this year's event
Kendal Calling has announced its line-up for 2017, with six separate headliners set to rock the festival across the weekend.
Held in Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District, this year’s festival – which follows a sold-out 2016 – will be held from July 27-30 2017. Kendal Calling go into 2017 off the back of an excellent 2016, which saw their event be crowned Best Medium Festival at the UK Festival Awards back in November.
For its 2017 event, Kendal Calling have unveiled six different headliners who will perform across its four days. Opening headlining duties on the Thursday (July 27) are Franz Ferdinand, while further headlining spots across the weekend – their specific days yet to be confirmed – go to Stereophonics (marking their first appearance at Kendal Calling), Manic Street Preachers, Brian Wilson (playing The Beach Boys‘ iconic album ‘Pet Sounds’ in its entirety), Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls and Tinie Tempah.
Other acts appearing across the weekend also include Jake Bugg, Frightened Rabbit, Seasick Steve, Lethal Bizzle and The Coral.
Tickets for Kendal Calling 2017 go on sale tomorrow (January 27) at 10am, with two payment options: an outright £135 payment, or a £25 payment plan. Tickets will go on sale via the Kendal Calling website.
Ahead of the latest ticket sale, the organisers of Kendal Calling have revealed the first wave of acts for their 2017 event. See which bands and artists are set to play at the festival in July below.
Stereophonics
Manic Street Preachers
Franz Ferdinand
Brian Wilson presents Pet Sounds
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
Tinie Tempah
Editors
Jake Bugg
Seasick Steve
Slaves
Circa Waves
Example
Nothing But Thieves
Lethal Bizzle
Frightened Rabbit
The Coral
Loyle Carner
The Hunna
Kate Nash
Palace
Little Comets
Fickle Friends
Honeyblood
Reverend And The Makers
Shame
Pale White
The Lancashire Hotpots
Blaenavon
Man & The Echo
Eat Fast
Soshe
White
Bossy Love
The Shimmer Band
FREAK
Bad Sounds
Ardyn
Fews
DJs
Jungle (DJ)
TQD
Tom Zanetti
My Nu Leng
Mike Skinner
Gotsome
Holy Goof
Barely Legal