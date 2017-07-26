Here’s the weather forecast for Kendal Calling 2017

This weekend sees Kendal Calling return to the Lake District. Check out the weather forecast for the festival below.

The sold out weekend will see from Franz Ferdinand, Stereophonics, Manic Street Preachers and Frank Turner, as well as performances from the likes of Tinie Tempah, Editors, Jake Bugg, Brian Wilson, Slaves, Feeder, Frightened Rabbit, British Sea Power, Kate Nash and many more.

However, festival-goers might also want to take wellies and some waterproofs. Here’s the weather forecast for the weekend, according to the BBC:

Thursday July 27: Raining throughout the day with chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon, before clearer skies in the evening. Temperatures will peak 16°C

Friday July 28: Light rain throughout the day and into the evening, with temperatures reaching a high of 15°C

Saturday July 29: Frequent rain showers, with temperatures around the 15°C mark

Sunday July 30: Heavy rain predicted throughout the day, as temperatures reach 16°C

Meanwhile, Stereophonics recently completed work on their 10th album.

Speaking to NME about what to expect from this weekend, frontman Kelly Jones said: “I’ve never been to Kendal Calling,. We try to do new festivals and I’ve heard that this one has won a lot of awards and people are really into it. We do all the big ones, like V, but a lot of festivals are changing into a pop format at the moment, so we have to be careful where we slot ourselves in. I’m looking forward to seeing Slaves and Brian Wilson. It doesn’t seem to be limiting itself to anything, which is good.”