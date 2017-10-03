Kendall Jenner feels “really bad” after backlash to controversial Pepsi advert

"I just feel really, really bad"

Kendall Jenner has admitted she feels “really bad” after her Pepsi commercial was accused of undermining the Black Lives Matter protest.

The model and reality star came under fire earlier this year after the commercial appeared to show her diffusing tensions during a protest by handing out cans of Pepsi.

But while the advert was eventually pulled from television after only one day, Kendall has now opened up on the backlash to it in a new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“I just feel really, really bad”, she is seen telling Kim Kardashian in a new episode.

“I feel really bad that anyone was ever offended. I feel really bad that this was taken such a wrong way and I genuinely feel like [rubbish].

“I have no idea how I’m gonna bounce back from it.”

At one point in the episode, she also admits that she would not have recorded the advert if she had anticipated the backlash that was to follow.

“If I knew this was gonna be the outcome I would have never done something like this”, she admits in a teary confessional clip.

“But you don’t know when you’re in the moment. I just felt so stupid.

“The fact that I would offend other people or hurt other people was definitely not my intent and that’s what got me the most, is that I would ever make anyone else upset.”

