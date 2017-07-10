Kendall and Kylie Jenner say they only sold two of their Tupac t-shirts

Pair have been hit with lawsuits as well as cease and desist letters over recent band merch range

Kendall and Kylie Jenner claim to have only sold two of their controversial Tupac Shakur t-shirts after they were hit with a lawsuit over the “disrespectful” merch.

Model Kendall and sister Kylie Jenner were widely mocked late last month over a new fashion line which appropriated a range of classic rock and rap t-shirts. Merch from the likes of 2-Pac, Pink Floyd, Metallica, Led Zeppelin, The Doors, Ozzy Osbourne and Notorious BIG had been edited for the pair’s new range, with the Jenners’ likenesses displayed across the classic artwork. The shirts were originally being sold for £125 each via their web store, but were later removed after the stars were sent cease and desist letters.

Photographer Mike Miller, who took the original photo of Tupac that the Jenners doctored with their t-shirts, recently sued the sisters for using his images without his permission.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Kendall and Kylie have now responded, claiming that Shakur’s image was obtained from a company with a valid license to sell them and that they had only sold two of the Tupac t-shirts in question.

“The allegations made are completely false and the lawsuit is baseless,” their statement added. “There has been no infringement or violation of anyone’s rights.”

See the Tupac t-shirts in question above.