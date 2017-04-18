Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran in battle for this week’s UK Number One album

Compton rapper released his new album last Friday (April 14)

Kendrick Lamar is battling it out with Ed Sheeran for this week’s UK Number One album.

According to the midweek chart Lamar is currently at Number Two with ‘DAMN’ and Sheeran is sitting on the top spot with ‘÷’.

The Compton rapper’s previous album ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ previously went to the summit of the chart two years ago.

He released his new album last Friday (April 14). It features credited guest spots from Rihanna and U2 on the tracklist. The full credits for ‘DAMN.’ have also revealed that the likes of Kaytranada, James Blake, BADBADNOTGOOD and producer Mike WiLL Made-It have also contributed to the record.

Lamar could also net his first top flight placing in the UK singles chart with ‘Humble’ which has risen 22 places to Number Nine.

Another five of his tracks are expected to hit the Top 40 on Friday (April 21) including ‘DNA’, ‘Loyalty’ featuring Rihanna, ‘Element’, ‘Love’ and ‘Yah’.

Meanwhile, Sheeran is battling with Clean Bandit for the Number One spot in the singles chart.

‘Shape Of You’ is currently Number One in the midweek charts while ‘Symphony’, featuring Zara Larsson, is at Number Two.

Meanwhile, a Reddit user recently ate a vinyl record milkshake after losing a bet about whether Lamar would release a second album over Easter.

A fan theory suggested that that another record would follow on Easter Sunday.

A Redditor by the name of /u/Cousin Tyrone said that he would eat his vinyl record of Lamar’s ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’ if he didn’t release a second album at Easter.

When Lamar failed to drop a follow-up release, Tyrone uploaded a video of himself blending the record into a milkshake and drinking it.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar closed out the first weekend of Coachella festival on Sunday (April 16) with a headline performance featuring a large amount of material from his latest album ‘DAMN.’ The performance marked the live debuts of the eight songs he played from his fourth studio album.

Lamar opened his set with the controversial Fox News segment that lambasted Lamar for his lyrics in the 2015 track, ‘Alright’. Kendrick was also joined by Travis Scott to perform ‘Goosebumps’ – a track from Scott’s second album that features Lamar. Later on, fellow TDE member Schoolboy Q appeared to perform ‘THat Part’ from Q’s ‘Blank Face’ album. Following that, Future made an appearance to perform ‘Mask Off’ while Kendrick took the role of his hype man.