Kendrick Lamar reveals new album title, artwork and tracklist

U2 and Rihanna are the only featured artists on Lamar's new album.

Kendrick Lamar has revealed that his new album is called ‘Damn’.

The rapper shared the album’s artwork and tracklist on Twitter this morning (April 11).

The tracklist confirms that U2 feature on a track called ‘XXX’. The only other featured artist is Rihanna, who appears on a track called ‘Loyalty’.

Check out the full tracklist below.

‘Blood’

‘DNA’

‘Yah’

‘Element’

‘Feel’

‘Loyalty’ feat. Rihanna

‘Pride’

‘Humble’

‘Lust’

‘Love’

‘XXX’ feat. U2

‘Fear’

‘God’

‘Duckworth’

Check out the front and reverse artwork below.

The album’s iTunes page lists its release date as this Friday (April 14) – not last Friday (April 7) as many fans had expected.

Lamar recently described the album as “very urgent,” saying he wants to return to “addressing the problem” the way he did on his 2015 album ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’.

“I think now, how wayward things have gone within the past few months, my focus is ultimately going back to my community and the other communities around the world where they’re doing the groundwork,” Lamar told The New York Times.

“‘To Pimp a Butterfly’ was addressing the problem,” he continued. “I’m in a space now where I’m not addressing the problem anymore. We’re in a time where we exclude one major component out of this whole thing called life: God. Nobody speaks on it because it’s almost in conflict with what’s going on in the world when you talk about politics and government and the system.”