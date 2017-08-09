Kendrick Lamar says he ‘wasn’t aware’ of Katy Perry and Taylor Swift’s feud before rapping on ‘Bad Blood’ remix

Swift's song was allegedly written about Perry

Kendrick Lamar has spoken about appearing on the remix of Taylor Swift‘s ‘Bad Blood‘.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The rapper joined Swift on a new version of the song, which was reportedly written about Katy Perry and the two singers’ feud.

Asked by Rolling Stone if was aware that being involved in the track was like taking sides, Lamar laughed and said: “No, I wasn’t aware of that, bro.”

He continued: “No! On the record, no. Which makes it even more funny now, for sure. That’s far beyond my concern. I have to stay away from that, for sure. That’s some real beef.”

Lamar also discussed why he hasn’t spoken out much about Donald Trump, both in his lyrics and his interviews. “It’s like beating a dead horse,” he explained. “We already know what it is. Are we gonna keep talking about it or are we gonna take action?

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“You just get to a point where you’re tired of talking about it. It weighs you down and it drains your energy when you’re speaking about something or someone that’s completely ridiculous. So, on and off the album, I took it upon myself to take action in my own community.”

The chart-topping artist who recently shared the video for ‘Loyalty’, his collaboration with Rihanna, also revealed he has gotten offers to act off the back of his videos. However, Lamar said he would have to be “110,000 percent in” if he accepted any of them.

“That’s a skill, a talent that people perfect with years of rehearsing,” he said. “For me to just jump in because I’m Kendrick Lamar, I’m not taking that pat on the back. I’ll wait until I’m able to take some time off and study the craft. And right now, I be more sliding onto the side of directing.”