He's also been nominated in a massive eight categories.

Kendrick Lamar will perform at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, marking the first time he’s ever appeared as a solo artist.

The rapper, who released fourth album DAMN. earlier this year, will take to the stage by himself for the first time ever – having previously appeared at the ceremony in 2013 alongside Robin Thicke, Miley Cyrus, and Robin Thicke.

Revealing the news on Twitter, MTV tweeted: “‘Kendrick Lamar will be performing at the 2017 @VMAs on 8/27.”

The performance at the ceremony comes as Kendrick waits to see if he has triumphed in any of the massive eight nominations that he has received.

He’s been nominated for Video Of The Year, Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Choreography (X2), Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The ceremony takes place on August 27, with Katy Perry announced on hosting duties.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar recently opened up on rappers using ghostwriters to pen their verses, and claimed that it ultimately prevents artists from being the artists they possibly can be.

He told Rolling Stone: “It depends on what arena you’re putting yourself in. I called myself the best rapper. I cannot call myself the best rapper if I have a ghostwriter. If you’re saying you’re a different type of artist and you don’t really care about the art form of being the best rapper, then so be it. Make great music. But the title, it won’t be there.”