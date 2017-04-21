Kendrick Lamar confirms that he has ‘more music’ coming

Could we get the other surprise new album after all?

Kendrick Lamar has excited fans by revealing that he has ‘more music coming’.

After the surprise release of his acclaimed new album ‘DAMN.‘ earlier this month, many fans were left expecting a swift follow-up – as rumours spread of another new record dropping in the days after. Fans were left very sorely disappointed, but it now it looks like there is some hope.

Appearing at a special signing session for the album in his native hometown of Compton, California, the Grammy-winning rapper told fans via a live Instagram video: “I got some more music.”

Fans have since taken online to voice their excitement, and speculate as to whether this will indeed be the anticipated second new album or a single – and when we can expect to hear it:

