Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ was meant to be listened to in reverse, too

Lamar says that both versions represent who he is

Kendrick Lamar has revealed that his latest album ‘DAMN.’ was meant to be played in reverse, too.

– Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The Compton rapper released the album on April 14 following a stand-alone track (‘The Heart Pt. 4’) and its official lead single, ‘Humble’. The new album features credited guest spots from Rihanna and U2, while the likes of Kaytranada, James Blake and Rat Boy are all present in some form on the record.

In a new interview with MTV News, Lamar said that the whole album should be played from the last track to the first, as well as the first to the last.

“I think like a week after the album came out, [fans] realized you can play the album backwards,” he said. “It plays as a full story and even a better rhythm. It’s one of my favorite rhythms and tempos within the album. It’s something that we definitely premeditate while we’re in the studio,” he said.

“I don’t think the story necessarily changes, I think the feel changes,” he added. “The initial vibe listening from the top all the way to the bottom is … this aggression and this attitude. You know, ‘DNA,’ and exposing who I really am. You listen from the back end, and it’s almost the duality and the contrast of the intricate Kendrick Lamar. Both of these pieces are who I am.”

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar will perform at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, marking the first time he’s ever appeared as a solo artist.

Revealing the news on Twitter, MTV tweeted: “‘Kendrick Lamar will be performing at the 2017 @VMAs on 8/27.”

He’s been nominated for Video Of The Year, Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Choreography (X2), Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects.

The ceremony takes place on August 27, with Katy Perry announced on hosting duties.