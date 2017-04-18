Watch Kendrick Lamar and Don Cheadle rap in an interrogation room in new ‘DNA.’ video

Lifted from the rapper's new album 'DAMN.'

Kendrick Lamar has unveiled his music video for ‘DNA.’, with the clip starring actor Don Cheadle.

Lamar released his new album ‘DAMN.’ last Friday (April 14), with the album featuring guest appearances from U2, Rihanna and Rat Boy.

Lifted from that album, the clip for ‘DNA.’ was directed by Nabil and Little Homies (Kendrick’s directing alias with Dave Free) and sees Lamar and Cheadle rap at each other in an interrogation room. Watch below.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar is in battle with Ed Sheeran for this week’s UK Number One album.

Lamar closed out the first weekend of Coachella festival on Sunday (April 16) with a headline performance featuring a large amount of material from his latest album ‘DAMN.’ The performance marked the live debuts of the eight songs he played from his fourth studio album.