Kendrick Lamar confirms story behind ‘DUCKWORTH.’ during interview with Dave Chappelle

The legendary comedian interviewed the Compton rapper for a new feature in Interview Magazine

Kendrick Lamar has confirmed the story behind the track ‘DUCKWORTH.’ during a new interview with comedian Dave Chappelle.

The Compton rapper, who released his latest album ‘DAMN.’ back in April, sat down with the comedian for a new feature in Interview Magazine, with the two discussing the power of Lamar’s music, the social responsibilities of celebrities, and Lamar’s experiences of visiting Africa.

Chappelle also asked Lamar to confirm the veracity of the story in ‘DAMN.”s closing track ‘DUCKWORTH.’, which tells of the time Lamar’s father prevented an armed robbery at the KFC where he was working to provide for the rapper.

“True story, and one of my favorite records on the album,” Lamar said. “The idea that I wanted to put across from that event was one of perspective. Everybody has their own perspective, and recognising someone else’s perspective blows my mind a hundred thousand percent. The way that event unfolded… I had to sit down and ask my pops, ‘What was your perspective at the moment?’ And, ‘Did you ever think it would come around full circle like that?’ That always fascinated me. “

Listen to ‘Duckworth’ below.

