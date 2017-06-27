Watch Kendrick Lamar’s violent new video for ‘ELEMENT.’

The dramatic new clip was directed by Jonas Lindstroem and Lamar himself

Kendrick Lamar has released a new video for his track ‘ELEMENT.’ – watch the violent new clip below.

The visuals are the latest to emerge from the artist in support of the Compton rapper’s latest album ‘DAMN.’, which was released back in April. The video for ‘ELEMENT.’ follows previously-released clips for ‘HUMBLE.’ and ‘DNA.’.

The video for ‘ELEMENT.’ – which was directed by Jonas Lindstroem and Lamar (under his alias ‘the little homies’) – once again sees Lamar take a prominent role in what is a bloody video, which presents such sights as numerous fight scenes, nuns, and a person tumbling from a building as a child looks on.

Watch Kendrick Lamar’s dramatic new video for ‘ELEMENT.’ below.

Earlier this month, leaked footage appeared to show Lamar shooting the video for his song ‘HUMBLE.’, which features Rihanna.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Meanwhile, Lamar will embark on a North American tour in support of ‘DAMN.’ next month.

Kicking off in Phoenix on July 12, the touring stint will visit Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia and other major North American cities.

No UK tour dates have been announced as yet, however. Lamar last played on these shores in July 2016 with a one-off show in London’s Hyde Park.