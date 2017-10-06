Kendrick Lamar fans react to the huge demand for tickets to his UK tour

"Pls add more dates!"

Kendrick Lamar fans have reacted with disappointment after tickets for the UK leg of his DAMN. tour seemingly sold out within seconds.

Despite logging onto ticket sites before 9AM, many claimed that they were immediately informed that standing tickets for the shows had sold out amid huge demand.

“Apparently no kendrick lamar tickets available at 9am when they went on sale at 9am???? U ok @ TicketmasterUK ??”, one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “I’ve been on o2 since half 8 this morning trying to get kendrick Lamar Tickets, for them to be sold out at 9:01… Pls add more dates!?”

Check out a selection of reactions below.

Only minutes later, standing tickets were available on secondary ticket websites such as GetMeIn.com, where standing tickets were being sold for upwards of

At the time of writing, seating tickets are still available for the tour, which includes stop-offs in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, and London.

The tour comes after Kendrick released ‘DAMN.’ earlier this year, with the rapper recently revealing that the album can be played in reverse as well

“I think like a week after the album came out, [fans] realised you can play the album backwards,” he said.

“It plays as a full story and even a better rhythm. It’s one of my favorite rhythms and tempos within the album. It’s something that we definitely premeditate while we’re in the studio.”