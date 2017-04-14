The Compton rapper's latest project finally dropped overnight - a week later than fans had originally expected it to be released

Kendrick Lamar has released his fourth studio album, ‘DAMN.’ – listen to the new release below.

After resurfacing at the end of last month with the stand-alone single ‘The Heart Part. 4’, fans of the Compton rapper had marked down April 7 as the potential release date of the follow-up to his widely-acclaimed 2015 album ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’. However, despite affirming on the track that his competitors had “’til April 7 to get your shit together,” the date actually signified the official announcement of ‘DAMN.’ – although the simultaneous arrival of the album’s lead single, ‘Humble’, did give fans a first taste of what was to come from the new record.

The album has now been released and, as previously reported, features credited guest spots from Rihanna and U2 on the tracklist. The full credits for ‘DAMN.’ have also revealed that the likes of Kaytranada, James Blake, BADBADNOTGOOD and producer Mike WiLL Made-It have also contributed to the record.

Listen to Kendrick Lamar’s new album ‘DAMN.’ below, via Spotify.

DAMN. DAMN., an album by Kendrick Lamar on Spotify

The release of ‘DAMN.’ comes just ahead of Lamar’s headline set at the first weekend of this year’s Coachella festival in California. The rapper will perform on the festival’s main stage on Sunday night.

