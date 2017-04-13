Watch LeBron James preview clips of Kendrick Lamar’s new album

'DAMN' is due for release in the next few hours.

Kendrick Lamar is set to release his new album ‘DAMN.’ tomorrow (April 14) but professional basketball player LeBron James seems to have bagged himself an early copy.

‘DAMN.’ serves as the follow-up to 2016’s ‘untitled unmastered.’ and the Grammy award-winning, 2015 album ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’.

On his Instagram story, James appears to play clips of songs from ‘DAMN.’, while also attaching lyrics as captions. In his first video clip, James writes ““Uh oh!! Appreciate the love KDot and Top Dog!”. You can see the clips below.

Lamar shared the new album’s title and artwork earlier this week (April 11). The tracklist confirmed that U2 feature on a track called ‘XXX’. The only other featured artist is Rihanna, who appears on a track called ‘Loyalty’.

Check out the full tracklist below.

‘Blood’

‘DNA’

‘Yah’

‘Element’

‘Feel’

‘Loyalty’ feat. Rihanna

‘Pride’

‘Humble’

‘Lust’

‘Love’

‘XXX’ feat. U2

‘Fear’

‘God’

‘Duckworth’

Check out the front and reverse artwork below.

The album’s iTunes page lists its release date as this Friday (April 14) – not last Friday (April 7) as many fans had expected.

Lamar recently described the album as “very urgent,” saying he wants to return to “addressing the problem” the way he did on his 2015 album ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’.

“I think now, how wayward things have gone within the past few months, my focus is ultimately going back to my community and the other communities around the world where they’re doing the groundwork,” Lamar told The New York Times.