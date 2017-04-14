Could another Kendrick Lamar album be released this weekend?

Lamar's latest album 'DAMN.' was released today (April 14).

Fans have sparked rumours that another Kendrick Lamar album could be on its way this weekend, after Lamar released his latest LP ‘DAMN.’ today (April 14).

As pointed out by FACT, Reddit users believe that a narrative that runs throughout ‘DAMN.’ points to a new release on Sunday.

One Twitter user posted the theory, which claims that Lamar “dies” on ‘DAMN.’ by getting shot on intro track ‘BLOOD.’ before the album “comes full circle”.

The claim reads: “Jesus died and was resurrected 3 days later on easter. Easter is 3 days from now. Kendrick’s Jesus and will be resurrected in 3 days with a new album.”

Lamar’s Christian faith has also given more weight to the rumours. Earlier today, Pigeons & Planes found that backwards audio on the album contained hidden messages that conjure images of Christ on the cross, which attributes to the resurrection theory concerning the albums.

Fans also believe that Lamar could be alluding to ‘The Other Colour’ in The Matrix to hint at a new release. On ‘The Heart 4’, Lamar raps: “my next album, the whole industry on a ice pack… with TOC, you see the flames.” Reddit users believe that ‘TOC’ is ‘The Other Colour’.

Morpheus famously offered Neo a red pill or a blue pill in The Matrix. Earlier today, producer Sounwave tweeted ‘But what if I told you… that’s not the official version..’ followed by a picture of Morpheus.

Fans believe that ‘DAMN.’ represents the red pill, with the album artwork’s bricks and font colour both being red. ‘Today Kendrick changed his profile picture to a background with blue bricks,’ the claim continues. ‘Red pill and blue pill. Crips and bloods.’

Graphic designer Vlad Sepetov, who helped create the covers for Kendrick’s two previous albums – ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’ and ‘untitled, unmastered.’ – tweeted about the divided reaction to ‘DAMN.’’s artwork. While some have gone trigger happy with the memes, others have criticised the design. “I sort of bucked a lot of what my teachers, taught me. I wanted to make something loud and abrasive,” he tweeted.

The release of ‘DAMN.’ comes just ahead of Lamar’s headline set at the first weekend of this year’s Coachella festival in California. The rapper will perform on the festival’s main stage on Sunday night.