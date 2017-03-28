The possible tracklist for Kendrick Lamar’s new album has leaked online

The Compton rapper is expected to drop his much-anticipated latest project on April 7

The possible tracklist for Kendrick Lamar‘s as-yet-untitled fourth studio album has leaked online.

The Compton rapper is expected to release the follow-up to 2015’s widely-acclaimed ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ on April 7, having hinted at that particular date in a lyric on last week’s stunning comeback track ‘The Heart Part 4’: “You know what time it is, ante up, this is in forever / Y’all got ’til April the 7th to get y’all shit together“.

With fans now eagerly awaiting that potential release date, online discussion has today (March 28) circulated around the surfacing of the possible tracklist from Lamar’s fourth album. Uploaded anonymously to Pastebin, a file titled ‘KL-2017’ contains a 14-strong tracklist with titles, production credits and guest features – which include the likes of Kanye West, André 3000 (under the name André Benjamin) and Q-Tip.

While the purported information has yet to be verified by any official sources close to Lamar, you can see the leaked tracklist below.

1. Purple Hibiscus – produced by Sounwave & Terrace Martin

2. Counterfeit – produced by Rahki & Taz Arnold

3. Trust Everyone – produced by DJ Dahi, Terrace Martin & Thundercat

4. Delusional (Like You Haven’t) – featuring Anderson .Paak & Anna Wise, produced by Sounwave

5. Product – featuring André Benjamin, produced by Kanye West & Taz Arnold

6. Richard Nixon – produced by LoveDragon

7. None of Your Business – featuring Anna Wise, Kanye West & Q-Tip, produced by DJ Dahi, Kanye West & Sounwave

8. Double Standards – produced by LoveDragon & Rahki

9. If You Had Me, You Lost Me (Interlude) – produced by Flying Lotus & Mono/Poly

10. Commercialized, Failed Experiments – produced by Alchemist, Cardo & Swizz Beatz

11. Ten Steps – featuring Bilal, D’Angelo, & Thundercat, produced by Sounwave & Terrace Martin

12. Paranoia, Is Love Stronger Than Death? – produced by K.L. & LoveDragon

13. Rest in Paradise (Interlude) – produced by Terrace Martin

14. Swim with the Fishes (God Said) – produced by Sounwave & Terrace Martin