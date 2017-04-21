Kendrick Lamar responds to ‘DAMN.’ companion album rumours

Fan theories speculated that a second album could be on its way

Kendrick Lamar has ruled out that there will be a companion album to his recent LP ‘DAMN.’

The Compton rapper released his latest project last Friday (April 14) following a stand-alone track (‘The Heart Pt. 4’) and its official lead single, ‘Humble’. The new album features credited guest spots from Rihanna and U2, while the likes of Kaytranada, James Blake and Rat Boy are all present in some form on the record.

There had been fan theories speculating that a second album could be on its way and Lamar himself appeared to hint at new music coming, but now the star has taken to Twitter to rule this out.

He wrote: “KenFolk. ThankU 4 the desire of always anticipating new music of my own. None is coming. My work will be in our future TDE dates tho.”

Lamar gave his first on-camera interview to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe following the release of ‘DAMN.’ During the interviewm Lamar went into depth on a number of thematic and conceptual points about the album.

During the 45-minute chat with the DJ, the rapper discussed his approach to Donald Trump on the record (“We’re not focusing on him. What’s going on now – we focusing on self”), how the track ‘BLOOD’ is “one of the most interesting pieces on the record”, and how he would prefer to see the reaction of his fans to the new album when he performs live.

“I just want to give it to the people and let them take it and live with it and breathe it,” Lamar said. “Then when I come back on that stage, that’s when I want to feel it. That’s when I want to see it, that’s when I want to see your reaction. I can’t get that same reaction on internet, through some comments. When I go out there and I see people just really taking these songs to heart, that’s the reaction.”