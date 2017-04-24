Kendrick Lamar announces tour dates in support of ‘DAMN.’

Rapper will tour the US and Canada during July and August

Kendrick Lamar has announced a series of North American live dates in support of his recent album ‘DAMN.’

The Compton rapper released his latest project earlier this month (April 14) following a stand-alone track (‘The Heart Pt. 4’) and its official lead single, ‘Humble’. The new album features credited guest spots from Rihanna and U2, while the likes of Kaytranada, James Blake and Rat Boy are all present in some form on the record.

Having headlined the two weekends of Coachella, Lamar has now released details of his upcoming tour of the US and Canada. The dates will run from July to August.

The stint includes dates in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia and other major cities. See the full dates below.

July 12 Phoenix, AZ – Gila River Arena

14 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

15 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

17 Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Arena

19 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

20 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

21 Washington, DC – Verizon Center

22 Boston, MA – TD Garden

25 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

26 Auburn Hills, MI – The Palace of Auburn Hills

27 Chicago, IL – United Center

29 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

August 1 Seattle, WA – Tacoma Dome

2 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

4 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

5 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

6 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

There had been fan theories speculating that a second album could be on its way and Lamar himself appeared to hint at new music coming, but Kendrick recently confirmed that there would be no companion album to ‘DAMN.’