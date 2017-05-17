Kendrick Lamar portrait to be displayed in US Capitol

The painting - created by a Colorado high school student - won the 2017 Congressional Art Competition

A portrait of Kendrick Lamar is to go on display in the US Capitol after it won the 2017 Congressional Art Competition.

The painting of the ‘DAMN.’ rapper was created by Colorado high student Tiona Cordova, who was victorious in the Art Competition after her work was chosen as the winner by Colorado Congressman Scott Tipton yesterday (May 16).

Cordova will now be honoured at a special awards ceremony in Washington D.C., with her painting of Lamar now set to hang in the home of the US Congress for one year.

See Cordova’s painting of Kendrick Lamar, entitled ‘Upmost Appreciation’, below.

Meanwhile, Lamar will tour North America in support of ‘DAMN.’ later this summer. Kicking off in Phoenix on July 12, the touring stint will visit Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia and other major North American cities.

No UK tour dates have been announced as yet, however. Lamar last played on these shores last July, with a one-off show in London’s Hyde Park.

Following the release of ‘DAMN.’ last month, Lamar’s fans speculated that a companion album would soon follow – particularly as the rapper had appeared to hint that more new music was to come. However, Lamar took to Twitter soon after to cease the speculation by announcing that no follow-up album would be forthcoming.